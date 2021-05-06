Last updated: 04:20 PM ET, Thu May 06 2021

Air Tahiti Nui Resumes Flights From Los Angeles

Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff May 06, 2021

Dreamliner, Air Tahiti Nui
Dreamliner, Air Tahiti Nui (photo courtesy Air Tahiti Nui)

Air Tahiti Nui announced that it has resumed service from Los Angeles International Airport to Papeete, French Polynesia, following its reopening to travelers.

Flight TN 111 departs Los Angeles on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday evenings at 11:55 p.m. PST arriving in Papeete at 5:05 a.m. the next morning. A Thursday night flight has been added from May 13.

“We are excited to welcome passengers back on our Tahitian Dreamliners with our warm hospitality and the highest standards of health and sanitation measures as French Polynesia reopens to travelers,” said Nicholas Panza, vice president Americas at Air Tahiti Nui. “We’ve added extra capacity with our flight schedule as we are seeing a strong demand in bookings and look forward to a promising summer and year ahead.”

The airline is celebrating the announcement with a fare deal of $775 round-trip from Los Angeles International Airport and $789 from San Francisco.

Travelers can also take advantage of packages offered by Air Tahiti Nui’s tour operator partners, starting at $2,598 and including international airfare on Air Tahiti Nui’s Tahitian Dreamliner and stays on either Moorea, Bora Bora, Rangiroa, Taha’a and Tikehau.

Enjoy Moorea, Temae private beach
Enjoy Moorea, Temae private beach (photo by Janeen Christoff)

Air Tahiti Nui follows strict safety protocols, in addition to French Polynesia’s entry requirements, including vaccination and COVID-19 testing prior to departure.

Janeen Christoff
