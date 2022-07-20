Air Tahiti Nui’s Limited-Time Deal on Airfare and Vacation Packages
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti July 20, 2022
Air Tahiti Nui, French Polynesia’s leading airline, today announced the launch of its limited-time summer sale on roundtrip flights to Tahiti from Los Angeles and San Francisco, and its new Seattle gateway, starting from October 5
The award-winning carrier invites travelers to come experience or rediscover incredible French Polynesian destinations by offering international fares for as low as $698 USD (taxes and surcharges included) from Seattle-Tacoma (SEA) to Papeete, and as low as $798 from Los Angeles (LAX) or San Francisco (SFO) airports.
Welcome to Paradise – Starting at $698 roundtrip from Seattle
—Fly Air Tahiti Nui’s new nonstop Seattle-to-Papeete route roundtrip with prices starting at $698 USD per person.
—Sale period ends August 20, 2022. Good on travel from October 5 through December 15, 2022, and January 7 through March 31, 2023, with complimentary travel date changes.
Return to Paradise – Starting at $798 from Los Angeles or San Francisco
—Travelers can book fares starting at $798 USD roundtrip from Los Angeles to Papeete and from San Francisco to Papeete by way of Los Angeles.
—Sale period ends August 20, 2022. Good on travel taken from August 1, 2022, through March 31, 2023, with complimentary travel date changes.
By partnering with some of islands’ finest hotel partners, Air Tahiti Nui is also offering “Follow the Sun” vacation packages from Seattle, which can save travelers up to 40 percent on six-night vacations that include roundtrip airfare and accommodations. They can spend their trip on such idyllic islands as Tahiti, Moorea, Bora Bora and Rangiroa, with prices starting as low as $2,398 per person.
Follow the Sun Vacation Packages – Starting at $2,398 from Seattle only. Includes:
—Air travel aboard Air Tahiti Nui’s award-winning flights between its new Seattle gateway and Papeete in Moana economy class.
—Meet-and-greets, and transfers to and from your hotel.
—Inter-island ferry to Moorea or inter-island flights, where applicable.
—Six nights of first-class and deluxe beachfront resort accommodations at one of these participating hotels: InterContinental Tahiti Resort & Spa, InterContinental Bora Bora Le Moana Resort, Sofitel Kia Ora Moorea Beach Resort, Te Moana Tahiti Resort, Manava Beach Resort & Spa Moorea, and Kia Ora Resort & Spa Rangiroa.
—American buffet breakfast daily for two, other meals as specified.
— Sale period ends August 20, 2022. Good on travel taken from October 5, 2022, through March 23, 2023.
*Based on availability. Blackout dates apply. All prices are based on double occupancy.
For more information, visit airtahitinui.com.
