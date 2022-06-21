Last updated: 04:46 PM ET, Tue June 21 2022

Airline CEOs Talk Fuel Prices and Pilot Shortage

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Rich Thomaselli June 21, 2022

United airplane in flight.
United airplane in flight. (photo via United Airlines Media)

Despite increased passenger traffic from a pent-up demand by consumers for travel, airlines are still hurting says JetBlue Airways CEO Robin Hayes said.

"The aviation ecosystem is still suffering from the same challenges we are seeing in other sectors too," Hayes told Bloomberg News in an interview. "We have to act now ... we have to do our best to make sure when we operate, we can do so reliably."

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Hospitality and leisure sector jobs on the rebound.

The Latest Travel Industry Forecast

Commercial passenger aircraft pilots in the cockpit.

IATA Says Plan To Roll Out 5G in 2023 Still Not Enough Time...

Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton, pet-friendly, dog, pets

Hilton Expands Pet-Friendly Offerings, Petcare Partnership...

Uber, UberX Share, car rental and rail

Uber Launches UberX Share, a New Shared Rides Offering

Hayes also said now is the time for everyone to optimize their resources at a time when travel demand is up – but it’s coming at the expense of continued problems, including delays and cancellations due to airlines being stretched thin by staffing issues.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby also conducted an interview with Bloomberg and said airlines might have to go back to the government for help – not for an influx of money, as it received at the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020, but for government help in building a stronger air traffic system.

"We almost need the government more than we need ourselves to help ... We need the help to rebuild a resilient system to support this industry," Kirby said. "Regional airlines and low-cost airlines are going to very much struggle to hire enough pilots."

Kirby might be careful about what he asks for – Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, smarting from having his own flight canceled recently and being forced to drive from Washington to New York, said he is prepared to use the power of his office to compel airlines to hire more employees.

Kirby also said rising fuel prices are killing the industry, noting that if costs per barrel stay where they are now, the cost is a "$12 billion incremental expense compared to 2019 ... That's 100 percent of what is driving inflation in our business," he said.

For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

Sponsored Content

For more information on United Airlines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Spirit Airlines Airbus A319

Spirit Airlines Comments on New Proposal From JetBlue

gallery icon The Best and Worst US Airports for Summer Flight Delays

JetBlue Makes More Improvements to Spirit Acquisition Proposal

US Air Travel Is Normalizing After a Rough Father’s Day, Juneteenth Holiday Weekend

New Low-Cost Flight Option to Paris

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS