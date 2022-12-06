Last updated: 12:48 PM ET, Tue December 06 2022

Airline Complaints Decline in September, Still Three Times Higher Since Pandemic

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood December 06, 2022

Listening to music on a plane
Listening to music on a plane. (photo via EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER / getty images)

New data from the United States government found that air travel service complaints dropped 15.6 percent from August to September, but the overall numbers remained 380 percent above pre-pandemic levels in September 2019.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Air Travel Consumer Report (ATCR), there were 571,533 flights operated in September, 87.9 percent of the 649,667 flights in pre-pandemic September 2019.

ADVERTISING

September’s flights were up 2.03 percent year-over-year from the 560,140 flights operated in September 2021 and down 4.45 percent month-over-month from the 598,166 flights operated in August.

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Dallas/Ft. Worth International Airport

World of Hyatt Signs NIL Deal With College Football Star Jalin...

airplane, plane, dollars, bills, money, cost, pricing, price, airfare, tickets, booking

Global Airlines to Post First Industry-Wide Profit Since 2019

Adventure Cycling Association

The Top Sites for Thrill Seekers in Mexico

Black Sand Beach – Reynisfjara

gallery icon Discover Off-the-Beaten-Path Iceland With CIE Tours

The Department of Transportation received 6,115 complaints about airline service from consumers in September, down 15.6 percent from the 7,243 complaints received in August and up 386.1 percent from the 1,258 complaints received in pre-pandemic September 2019.

Through the first nine months of 2022, the Department received 48,737 complaints, up 27.1 percent from the 38,357 filed during the same period in 2021. Of the 6,115 complaints received in September, 3,477 (56.9 percent) were against U.S. carriers, 2,222 (36.3 percent) were against foreign air carriers and 413 (6.8 percent) were against travel companies.

In total, 1,295 of September’s complaints (21.2 percent) concerned refunds.

The 10 marketing network carriers reported 580,391 scheduled domestic flights in September, with 8,858 (1.5 percent) being canceled. In September 2019, airlines planned 660,712 domestic flights, of which 11,045 (1.7 percent) were canceled.

Hawaiian Airlines had the lowest cancellation rate with 0.2 percent, followed by Alaska Airlines (0.7 percent) and Delta Air Lines (0.9 percent). As for the highest cancellation rates, Allegiant Air topped the list at 4.6 percent, followed by Frontier Airlines at 4.2 percent and Spirit Airlines at 3.5 percent.

The ATCR also found that Delta Air Lines had the highest on-time arrival rate at 88.5 percent, followed by United Airlines (85.8 percent) and Alaska Airlines (83 percent). As for the lowest on-time arrival rate, JetBlue Airways topped the list at 68.8 percent, followed by Frontier Airlines at 70.3 percent and Allegiant Air at 72 percent.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Traveler with Santa hat in airport

Tips for Dealing With Flight Delays This Holiday Season

TSA Plans to Expand Facial Recognition Technology at US Airports

Delta Air Lines Offering Pilots a Hefty Raise in Contract Negotiations

Do You Have Your REAL ID? The Deadline Is Fast Approaching

Saudi Arabia Reveals Plans To Build One of the World’s Biggest Airports

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS