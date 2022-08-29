Eric Bowman | August 29, 2022 4:00 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Necessary and Unnecessary Complaints
Last week, the Department of Transportation revealed air travel complaints are significantly on the rise.
In June of this year, nearly 6,000 complaints were filed, which represents an increase of 40 percent from last year and a whopping 270 percent in comparison to 2019.
There were more complaints in the first six months of 2022 (28,550) than in all of 2019.
Flight delays, cancellations, and refunds were the top issues with travelers, which is of course no surprise. Other issues include lost bags and complaints related to disability (it’s a shame that airlines continue to damage wheelchairs at such a high rate).
Has it been a rough summer for air travel? Yes.
Are all of these complaints necessary? Probably not.
I think the large increase in complaints filed is also a sign of the times. There’s so much hostility and angst among Americans these days compared to the pre-pandemic days of 2019.
Spend an hour or two on social media and you’ll notice people are quicker to get upset these days than before our world was forever changed in 2020.
Sometimes the complaints about things will lead to better overall service or product. For example, the rise in complaints over the rise in damaged wheelchairs should hopefully serve as a catalyst for a serious change in how travelers with disabilities are treated. Airlines and airports need to improve here.
Other times though, people cross the line. These unnecessary, and more often than not, rude complaints do more harm than good.
There’s no need to treat people poorly. Just because you’re upset, it doesn’t mean you get to belittle someone else.
So, to the people I recently saw yelling at the gate agent, I sincerely hope your atrocious behavior doesn’t lead to said gate agent questioning whether or not she should continue working in the travel industry. I really hope your attitude and approach to life improve because there’s absolutely no need for a grown adult to act like a child and scream at someone for trying to do their job.
Do you think the large increase in air travel complaints is warranted? Let me know your thoughts on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
