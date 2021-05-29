Last updated: 12:31 PM ET, Sat May 29 2021

Airline Industry Facing Rising Tide of Unruly Passengers

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood May 29, 2021

face mask on plane
Woman wearing a face mask on an airplane (photo via BorderaS / Getty Images)

As demand continues to ramp up and more travelers take to the skies, the number of unruly passengers causing incidents on planes is creating major headaches for airlines and their employees.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that airlines had reported 2,500 incidents of unruly passengers this year, with agency officials describing the disturbing trend as being ‘off the charts.’

The FAA revealed around 1,900 of the incidents involved violations of mask requirements, with more than 4,000 fliers being banned by airlines since the U.S. government implemented mandatory facial covering mandates.

As a result, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued a strong warning to travelers this week about being disruptive or unruly on flights, saying the agency would not tolerate passengers who refuse to wear masks in airports or planes.

The focus on unruly passengers was amplified after the recent assault on a Southwest Airlines flight attendant sparked a union president to send a letter of concern to CEO Gary Kelly. The attack left the crew member missing two teeth and covered in blood.

“This unprecedented number of incidents has reached an intolerable level, with passenger non-compliance events also becoming more aggressive in nature,” TWU Local 556 President Lyn Montgomery said in the letter. “Unfortunately, this is just one of many occurrences. I write to you today because we cannot tolerate our beloved Cohearts being abused in such a manner, and because I am asking for your help and leadership in ending these travesties.”

The passenger seen attacking the Southwest crew member in a viral video has been banned for life from flying with the carrier and faces a felony charge of battery causing serious bodily injury.

The carrier announced the return of alcohol service has been postponed as a result of the incident.

Earlier this week, the FAA announced five unruly passengers involved in recent incidents would face fines totaling more than $60,000, according to NBC News. The penalties were levied after the travelers interfered with flight attendants who instructed them to obey cabin crew instructions or follow federal regulations, including wearing a mask.

