Airline Industry's Best of the Best Awarded at 2021 Travvy Awards
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli November 14, 2021
The airlines certainly faced a challenging year.
As the pandemic rolled into 2021 for a second year, airlines were still dealing with the financial fallout and trying to balance the numerous layoffs, buyouts and retirements with help from the federal government and the ever-evolving nature of the virus itself.
And just when carriers started to get comfortable with the topsy-turvy changes, the flying public said ‘Enough,’ and the pent-up demand of more than a year away from travel caught the airlines off guard.
But the resiliency showed.
Airlines and airline consolidators made it work, welcomed back domestic travelers in the spring and summer and, just recently, welcomed back international tourists.
At the 2021 Travvy Awards in Miami Beach, the leaders in the airline and airline consolidators were among those who were honored.
Here’s a full list of the winners;
Best Airline, Domestic Airlines
American Airlines (Gold)
Delta Air Lines (Silver)
United (Bronze)
Best Airline, International Carriers
Air Canada (Gold)
Air New Zealand (Silver)
Korean Air (Bronze)
Best Airline Consolidator, Overall Consolidators
Centrav (Gold)
Sky Bird Travel & Tours (Silver)
Cosmopolitan Travel Service (Bronze)
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Sandals Royal Bahamian’s Grand Reopening After $55-Million Revamp
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS