Airline Industry's Best of the Best Awarded at 2021 Travvy Awards

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli November 14, 2021

American Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner Main Cabin Interior.
PHOTO: American Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner Main Cabin Interior. (photo via American Airlines Media)

The airlines certainly faced a challenging year.

As the pandemic rolled into 2021 for a second year, airlines were still dealing with the financial fallout and trying to balance the numerous layoffs, buyouts and retirements with help from the federal government and the ever-evolving nature of the virus itself.

And just when carriers started to get comfortable with the topsy-turvy changes, the flying public said ‘Enough,’ and the pent-up demand of more than a year away from travel caught the airlines off guard.

But the resiliency showed.

Airlines and airline consolidators made it work, welcomed back domestic travelers in the spring and summer and, just recently, welcomed back international tourists.

At the 2021 Travvy Awards in Miami Beach, the leaders in the airline and airline consolidators were among those who were honored.

Here’s a full list of the winners;

Best Airline, Domestic Airlines

American Airlines (Gold)

Delta Air Lines (Silver)

United (Bronze)

Best Airline, International Carriers

Air Canada (Gold)

Air New Zealand (Silver)

Korean Air (Bronze)

Best Airline Consolidator, Overall Consolidators

Centrav (Gold)

Sky Bird Travel & Tours (Silver)

Cosmopolitan Travel Service (Bronze)

