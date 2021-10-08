Last updated: 12:43 PM ET, Fri October 08 2021

Airlines Expecting Busy Holiday Travel Season After Slow September

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood October 08, 2021

People wearing masks on a flight
People wearing masks on a flight (photo via Hispanolistic / Getty Images )

Airlines in the United States are looking for an uptick in demand heading toward the winter holiday travel period after the Delta variant slowed the momentum created during a strong summer season.

According to Reuters.com, a study by Raymond James of the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) seven-day average passenger screening data showed that travel demand has improved from the lows in mid-September.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
The Taj Mahal in Agra, India.

India Reopening To International Tourists Starting This Month

The view from Timothy Hill overlooking Basseterre, the capital of St. Kitts and Nevis.

St. Kitts & Nevis Reduces Travel Requirements for Vaccinated...

Air Canada plane.

Canada Announces Vaccine Mandate for Air, Rail and Cruise...

United Airlines planes at LAX

United Airlines Planning Largest Domestic Schedule of COVID-19...

Passenger totals were down in September as the coronavirus variant slowed down new bookings and drove up cancellations. As confirmed cases continue to drop, passengers are becoming more confident and looking to travel again.

“Cancellations have abated, bookings are recovering,” Hawaiian Airlines CEO Peter Ingram told Reuters. “As we get to Thanksgiving and Christmas, we've got the opportunity for a strong, solid recovery.”

Major airlines across the U.S. are also reporting an uptick in business, with Delta Air Lines expecting domestic demand to surpass 2019 levels next year and United Airlines revealed plans to fly its largest domestic schedule since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In addition to the slow return of business travel, the Biden administration’s plan to reopen the U.S. in November to air travelers from Europe would reopen one of the most lucrative routes in the world between the U.S. and England.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Delta's exclusive partnership with TSA.

Delta, TSA PreCheck Expand Partnership to Atlanta Airport

Delta Air Lines

FAA Reports a Surge in Unruly Passenger Incidents

United Airlines Planning Largest Domestic Schedule of COVID-19 Era

Cancun Airport Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Passenger Numbers in September

United Airlines Teams With PayPal on Touch-Free Inflight Purchases

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS