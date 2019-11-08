Last updated: 08:46 PM ET, Fri November 08 2019

Airlines Extend 737 Max Cancellations to March 2020

Janeen Christoff November 08, 2019

A Boeing 737 Max Takes off from Seattle
PHOTO: A Boeing 737 Max Takes off from Seattle. (photo via RyanJLane/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Southwest Airlines and American Airlines have extended their Boeing 737 Max cancellations until early March.

According to a report on CNBC, Southwest has removed the aircraft from schedules through March 6, and American has eliminated the plane from its schedules through March 4.

Before these updates, Southwest had taken the aircraft off schedules through early February and American had the plane coming back in service in mid-January.

Boeing recently released a statement noting that it was in the final stages of making the necessary software upgrades to the 737 Max aircraft, however, the Federal Aviation Administration has not completed its audit of the second flight-control computer used on each plane.

The aircraft-maker indicated that it still expects FAA approval by the end of 2019.

