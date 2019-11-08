FAA Requests More Changes to Boeing Software
November 08, 2019
Boeing officials revealed they are unsure if software changes requested by government regulators for the grounded 737 MAX fleet will further delay the return of the planes.
According to the Seattle Times, Boeing released a statement saying it was in the final stages of the necessary software upgrades to its 737 MAX aircraft, but the Federal Aviation Administration has not completed its audit of the second flight-control computer used on each plane.
One of the issues raised by FAA regulators is that Boeing presented the MCAS documentation in a similar format as it had been in the past, but officials wanted it in a different form. The plane manufacturer is currently making the necessary changes.
The issues center around the MCAS flight-control system on the MAX fleet, which has been blamed for the two crashes that left 346 people dead. Despite the requested changes, Boeing is still looking for FAA approval by the end of 2019.
While Boeing continues to work on software alterations, American Airlines CEO Doug Parker recently said he believes the 737 MAX “is going to get certified sometime in the near future.”
Parker said that when the grounded plane is cleared to fly, American “will be ready.” The airline is already selling flights on five of its MAX aircraft as early as January 15.
Boeing may already be reworking its software for FAA regulators, but the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said Monday it believes the grounded MAX fleet will return to service during the first quarter of 2020.
