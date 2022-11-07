Last updated: 12:06 PM ET, Mon November 07 2022

Airlines Making Flight Adjustments for Business Travelers

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood November 07, 2022

Business traveler at the airport.
Business traveler at the airport. (photo via encrier/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

A new report suggests that business travelers are taking longer trips than before the coronavirus pandemic began, forcing airlines to adjust flight plans to maximize revenue.

According to Reuters.com, Corporate travel agency CWT said the number of one-day domestic business trips has declined by 25 percent compared to 2019 totals, with most companies saving money by favoring virtual meetings.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
RV workspace.

The Trends That Will Transform the Travel Industry in 2023

Commercial aircraft cabin with rows of seats down the aisle (Photo via Diy13 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Airline Passenger Traffic Up Over 50 Percent in September

Bermuda, Bermuda Tourism Authority, traveler, experiential travel

Bermuda to End Pandemic-Era Requirements November 14

Marriott International, Marriott, hotel logo, Marriott Logo

Marriott Bonvoy Partners with Rakuten for Loyalty Exchange...

As a result, airlines in the United States “are adding more midweek flights as travelers take more trips that blend business with leisure, with many capitalizing on greater flexibility to work remotely.”

“I think the trend away from one-day trips in favor of longer stays is here to stay as travelers become more environmentally and fiscally conscious,” CWT’s Akshay Kapoor said. “This could translate into a higher revenue per available room for hotels in the long run.”

Data shows that while the business travel route between Los Angeles and San Francisco used to be the country’s busiest in 2019, it has fallen to eighth overall, now replaced by the leisure-dominated Las Vegas-to-Los Angeles and Honolulu-to-Maui services.

CWT information revealed that while one-day journeys accounted for around four percent of domestic business trips globally in 2019, the number had fallen a full percentage point in 2022.

The report indicates that “environmental concerns, rising ticket prices, increased flight cancellations amid staff shortages and a boom in online videoconferencing are all undermining the single-day trip option as an industry standard.”

Earlier this year, Southwest Airlines announced the addition of a new flight portal that makes it easier to manage business travel, dubbed Southwest Business Assist.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Overweight passenger unable to fasten seatbelt taking up both armrests

United Is Blocking Some Seats Due to Weight Concerns

United Airlines

FAA to Allow JetBlue to Fly Less Than Minimum Number of NYC Flights

DOT Wants Airlines to Use Over-Water Routes to Florida for Holidays

TSA Reduces Cost of PreCheck Enrollment, Renewal

2022 Travvy Awards Honors the Airline Industry's Best

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS