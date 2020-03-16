Airlines Take Cleaning Process to Next Level
March 16, 2020
Airlines across the world are taking a more aggressive approach to cleaning and disinfecting their planes in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus, which has been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization.
Not that they didn’t before, mind you, but certainly, it’s a more dedicated effort – not unlike you or I suddenly washing our hands more often.
At Delta Air Lines, the carrier starts on the ground with check-in kiosks, ticket counters, gate areas, jetbridges, offsite check-ins, Need Help Centers and Baggage Service Offices, which are being wiped down with disinfectant multiple times a day.
Our number one priority is always the safety of our customers and employees. Here are some ways we're supporting healthy flying. A thread.— Delta (@Delta) March 15, 2020
At all Delta customer service areas, not only has it increased its cleaning schedules, but it has made supplies readily available to its agents for spot or more frequent cleaning. It also providing hand sanitizer in these areas including ticket counters, gates, Sky Zones, Need Help Centers and Baggage Service Offices.
Delta Sky Clubs are continually cleaned throughout the day and are sanitized each night using hospital-grade disinfectants that are confirmed to kill the COVID-19 virus.
Many Delta aircraft, including all international widebodies, plus many narrowbodies including 737s, 757s, A220s, A319s, A320s and A321s, are equipped with state-of-the-art air circulation systems, blending fresh outside air that is sterilized with a high-temperature compressor and ozone purifier with existing cabin air that has been recirculated through an industrial-grade HEPA filter.
Speaking of HEPA filters, United Airlines says most of its aircraft are equipped with state-of-the-art circulation systems, similar to those found in hospitals, which use a high-efficiency (HEPA) filter to circulate the air and removes up to 99.7 percent of airborne particles.
United is also ensuring disinfection of common surfaces in the terminals, providing hand sanitizer for employees in crew and break rooms, lounges and gates, and for those passengers requiring a wheelchair the airline is wiping down all touch-points including push bar, brake handle, armrests, seat cushion and foot bar with wipes after every use. At the end of each day, it also sprays a sanitizing disinfectant (in addition to the wipes) on all surfaces.
Like many airlines, United has started using an electrostatic fogger to disinfect the air and surfaces within the cabin on all international arrivals into the U.S.
To limit person-to-person contamination, United has stopped refilling used cups and glasses in all cabins and now only offers refills in new cups or glasses. Flight attendants will wear gloves during food and beverage service and pick-up in all cabins.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has provided every airline a guideline on how to deal with the coronavirus, including temperature screening, infection control measures for the crew, and proper methods of cleaning and disinfecting the aircraft.
Here’s a look at how Alaska Airlines is cleaning its cabins.
