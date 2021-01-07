Alaska Airlines Adds Two New Routes From Southern California
Airlines & Airports January 07, 2021
WHY IT RATES: With the addition of new routes from San Diego to New York and Los Angeles to Austin, Alaska Airlines selectively expands its cross-country connectivity from key Southern California hubs. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Alaska Airlines announced today two new routes from its key hubs in Southern California that will begin flying this spring. The airline will launch daily, nonstop service between Los Angeles (LAX) and Austin on March 18, with an increase to three daily departures on May 20. Daily, nonstop service between San Diego and New York JFK starts on April 4.
"Southern California is an integral part of Alaska's network and continues to offer valuable opportunities for selective expansion," said Brett Catlin, Alaska Airlines' vice president of network and alliances. "These two new routes enhance our guest proposition in Southern California while providing valuable connectivity to our global partners as we join oneworld on March 31."
New Routes:
|Start Date
|City Pair
|Frequency
|Aircraft
|March 18, 2021
|Los Angeles – Austin
|Daily
|E175
|May 20, 2021
|Los Angeles – Austin
|3x Daily
|E175
|April 4, 2021
|San Diego – New York JFK
|Daily
|737
In 2020, Alaska added 12 new routes from LAX. With the new flight to Austin, the airline will fly to more than 40 nonstop destinations from LAX this spring. Alaska already has nonstop flights to the Texas capital city from five other West Coast cities: Seattle; Portland, Oregon; San Francisco; San Jose, California; and San Diego.
The new nonstop service between San Diego and New York JFK is part of Alaska's growth to the Northeast from its West Coast hubs. This spring, the airline will also have nonstop service between San Diego and both Newark and Boston.
Alaska has implemented more than 100 measures to enhance the safety of its employees and guests, part of the airline's Next-Level Care, with enhanced cleanings, mandatory masks for everyone, touch-free technology and sophisticated air filtration systems. Onboard HEPA filters remove 99.9 percent of particulate contaminants and viruses from the air, which means there's a full exchange of air every two to three minutes.
Tickets for all flights are now available for purchase.
SOURCE: Alaska Airlines press release.
