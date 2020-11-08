Alaska Airlines Brings Back 'Ski Free' Deal
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli November 08, 2020
Alaska Airlines is going from water to snow.
Three weeks after bringing back a promotion based around surfing, the carrier is now doing the same for skiing.
Alaska Airlines is relaunching its “Ski Free” promotion, giving free lift passes to skiers and snowboarders at resorts across the U.S. and Canada when they show their boarding pass, according to Fox News.
And there are myriad options.
Alaska-bound passengers heading to Anchorage from Chicago, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles and Spokane, Wash., will get access to the four-star Alyeska Resort. Flights to Juneau, Alaska, from Anchorage, Glacier Bay, Ketchikan, Petersburg and Yakutat in Alaska, as well as Seattle, will also get a free pass to take the slopes in Eaglecrest Ski Area on Douglas Island.
Travelers flying from Seattle to Boise, Idaho, can get free skiing at Bogus Basin in Idaho.
And Montana-bound flyers traveling out of Portland and Seattle into Kalispell will get to hit the powder at Whitefish Mountain Resort in northwestern Montana just west of Glacier National Park. Passengers on flights from Seattle and Portland can also ski at Red Lodge Mountain in Billings in south-central Montana.
Anyone headed to Canada can also get 25 percent off lift tickets at Big White Ski Resort, southeast of Kelowna, in British Columbia.
Last month, Alaska Airlines partnered with global surf forecasting site Surfline for a ‘Swell Deals’ promotion, which relied on dynamic, real-world ocean data to determine the degree of discounts being offered.
Based on the height of Hawaii’s, as well as Northern and Southern California’s waves, the airline is discounted its flights to premier surfing destinations through February 10, 2021, at up to 30 percent off. The bigger the swells, the greater the discount.
