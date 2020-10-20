Alaska Airlines and Surfline Bring Back ‘Swell Deals’ Fare Sale
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti October 20, 2020
Starting today, Alaska Airlines is reprising its uniquely data-driven fare sale, given the program’s popularity proven during its first year in 2019. By partnering with global surf forecasting site Surfline, Alaska’s ‘Swell Deals’ promotion relies on dynamic, real-world ocean data to determine the degree of discounts being offered.
Based on the height of Hawaii’s, as well as Northern and Southern California’s waves, the airline is discounting its flights to premier surfing destinations through February 10, 2021, at up to 30 percent off. The bigger the swells, the greater the discount!
Surfline will pull data from five different locations capable of monitoring forecasts for ocean conditions minute-by-minute. The Hawaiian and Californian subregions used for data-tracking, selected by Surfline because they’ll potentially see the highest surf levels during this ticketing window, are Oahu’s North Shore and South Shore and Santa Cruz, San Francisco and North Orange County, California.
"Our guests love the outdoors and staying active despite the pandemic, so we're harnessing the power of data to support their passions—and make it even more affordable to visit top surfing spots for 2020," commented Natalie Bowman, Alaska Airlines' managing director of brand and marketing communications. "Surfing is a sport that you can participate in safely and at a distance, so we believe this is the perfect sale to align with how and why people are traveling these days."
Discount amounts will be adjusted daily at approximately 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. PDT as Alaska received the latest forecast from Surfline. The best news is that, throughout the course of the promotion, discount levels will never drop and can only increase with the size of the swells!
For flights booked between October 20 and 23, for travel starting October 20, Alaska Airlines fares will be discounted based on the following max swell heights being tracked by Surfline:
0 - 3 feet = 10 percent off
4 - 6 feet = 15 percent off
7 - 12 feet = 20 percent off
13+ feet = 30 percent off
Sale fares are applicable on flights to the following surfing destinations on the Hawaiian Islands: Honolulu (HNL), Kauai (LIH), Kona (KOA) and Maui (OGG); and, in California: Burbank (BUR), Los Angeles (LAX), Monterey (MRY), Oakland (OAK), Ontario (ONT), Orange County (SNA), San Diego (SAN), San Francisco (SFO), San Jose (SJC), San Luis Obispo (SBP), Santa Barbara (SBA) and Santa Rosa (STS).
"We see surfers exercising their passions more than ever this year, as a way to de-stress and get outdoors," said Surfline President Ross Garrett. "This partnership with Alaska Airlines opens doors for surfers to experience some of the best waves in the U.S., using our trusted surf reports and through an airline committed to getting them to their destinations safely. We're sure they're going to be excited about these fares."
For more information, visit alaskaair.com/swell.
For more information on Hawaii, California
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS