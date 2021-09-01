Alaska Airlines Opens New Lounge at San Francisco International
Alaska Airlines on Tuesday debuted its eighth, and newest, airport lounge, this one at San Francisco International.
The 9,200-square-foot facility has sweeping views of the city in the distance as well as the airport.
"After much anticipation, we're thrilled to give our guests a place to work, relax, unwind and enjoy some of the best of what the Golden City has to offer when they travel through SFO on Alaska or a oneworld partner," Sangita Woerner, senior vice president of marketing and guest experience at Alaska Airlines, said in a statement.
"Hands down Alaska offers the single best value of any airport lounge membership in the country. Our eight lounges redefine the guest experience and offer a calm oasis for every type of traveler including kid-friendly spaces, peaceful nooks, local wine or beer and tasty, locally sourced bites."
The lounge is expansive and unique.
Those looking for a refreshing beverage will enjoy a full bar featuring complimentary Bay Area craft brews on tap, wines from local vineyards and an espresso bar staffed by a trained barista.
Guests with a sweet tooth can choose from a wide selection of favorites like made-to-order pancakes or dig into locally-based, mouthwatering sweet treats at the candy bar including Ghirardelli chocolates, Jelly Belly jelly beans and custom travel-themed cookies by Oakland Fortune Cookie Factory.
It also includes a new children's play area, decked out with San Francisco Giants art and fan-favorite mascot Lou Seal.
