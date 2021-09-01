Last updated: 03:56 PM ET, Wed September 01 2021

Alaska Airlines Opens New Lounge at San Francisco International

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli September 01, 2021

Alaska Airlines SFO Lounge
The new Alaska Airlies Lounge at San Francisco International Airport.

Alaska Airlines on Tuesday debuted its eighth, and newest, airport lounge, this one at San Francisco International.

The 9,200-square-foot facility has sweeping views of the city in the distance as well as the airport.

"After much anticipation, we're thrilled to give our guests a place to work, relax, unwind and enjoy some of the best of what the Golden City has to offer when they travel through SFO on Alaska or a oneworld partner," Sangita Woerner, senior vice president of marketing and guest experience at Alaska Airlines, said in a statement.

"Hands down Alaska offers the single best value of any airport lounge membership in the country. Our eight lounges redefine the guest experience and offer a calm oasis for every type of traveler including kid-friendly spaces, peaceful nooks, local wine or beer and tasty, locally sourced bites."

The lounge is expansive and unique.

Those looking for a refreshing beverage will enjoy a full bar featuring complimentary Bay Area craft brews on tap, wines from local vineyards and an espresso bar staffed by a trained barista.

Guests with a sweet tooth can choose from a wide selection of favorites like made-to-order pancakes or dig into locally-based, mouthwatering sweet treats at the candy bar including Ghirardelli chocolates, Jelly Belly jelly beans and custom travel-themed cookies by Oakland Fortune Cookie Factory.

It also includes a new children's play area, decked out with San Francisco Giants art and fan-favorite mascot Lou Seal.

Heathrow-JFK Back in the Top 10 Most Profitable Airline Routes

