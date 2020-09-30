Last updated: 12:58 PM ET, Wed September 30 2020

Alaska Airlines Pilot, Flight Attendant Retire Early So Their Kids Can Stay Employed

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli September 30, 2020

Alaska Airlines plane at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
PHOTO: Alaska Airlines plane at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. (photo via 400tmax/iStock Unreleased)

Alaska Airlines captain Lee Erickson and his wife, flight attendant Brenda Erickson, are like every other set of parents – they would do anything for their children.

Their selfless actions have certainly proved that.

The Ericksons, in a story by ABC News, have decided to take early retirement in the hopes that it will save the jobs of their children – pilot and first officer Kalin and flight attendant Sidney. A third child, Keaton, is currently an intern with the airline.

Father and son flew one last flight together on Monday.

"I've been flying here for 36 years and I am fortunate enough today to fly with my son in the right seat," Capt. Lee Erickson said

Lee had often flown with Brenda and Sidney onboard as flight attendants, and had hoped to work a flight with all five Ericksons someday. The coronavirus pandemic put a halt to that idea.

"The industry changed just almost overnight because of COVID and the shutting down of air travel," Lee said. "Seeing everything suddenly grind to a halt and then gradually coming back at a lower level with very few passengers on the airplane, realizing the company was losing money daily at a rapid rate."

With tens of thousands of airline employees possibly facing layoffs, the Ericksons thought it was the right thing to do to retire early.

"To give our younger employees, including our own children, a chance not to be furloughed, and a chance to have the same career we did is very important to us," Lee said. “It's a little surreal. It seems like I was just pushing him on the tricycle and now I'm calling to him for the before-start check. Having him there for that last flight – it is like handing over the baton."

