Last updated: 04:42 PM ET, Wed October 02 2019

Alaska and American Change Mileage Partnership

Janeen Christoff October 02, 2019

American Airlines Boeing 737-800 taking off from Chicago O'Hare International Airport
PHOTO: American Airlines Boeing 737-800 taking off from Chicago O'Hare International Airport. (photo via gk-6mt/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Alaska Airlines and American Airlines are making changes to their frequent flyer partnership.

According to a report from The Points Guy, the carriers will reduce earning and redemption opportunities. The changes will take effect on March 1, 2020.

Members with Alaska Airline’s mileage plan will no longer be able to redeem Alaska Airlines miles for domestic or international rewards flights, and Alaska Airlines frequent flyers will also not be able to earn miles on international flights with American.

American’s AAdvantage members will similarly no longer be able to use American miles to redeem flights on Alaska Airlines.

There will still be joint earning opportunities between the two airlines. Alaska members will be able to earn miles on select flights operated by American Airlines that are part of the carriers’ codeshare agreements.

American frequent flyers continue to earn miles (including elite miles, segments and dollars) when flying on Alaska Airlines codeshare flights under an American Airlines flight number.

Finally, reciprocal lounge access will remain unchanged.

American said in a statement:

“Starting March 1, Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan members will no longer be able to redeem miles on American Airlines flights, which will enable more award seats for AAdvantage members, particularly in the premium cabin between our domestic hubs and Seattle and Portland in the Pacific Northwest. While Alaska Airlines itineraries will not be eligible for AAdvantage award redemption, AAdvantage members will still be able to redeem their miles on American’s network to nearly all of the same destinations they enjoy today.”

Janeen Christoff
A Boeing 737 Max Takes off from Seattle

Engineer Claims Boeing Prioritized Cost Over Safety During 737...

American Express, Delta to Relaunch SkyMiles Credit Card

HMSHost's Airport Restaurant Month Hits North American Airports

Southwest Pilots Warn Boeing 737 Max May Stay Grounded Until March

New REAL ID Compliance Is One Year Away – Are You Prepared?

