Alaska and American Change Mileage Partnership

Alaska Airlines and American Airlines are making changes to their frequent flyer partnership.
According to a report from The Points Guy, the carriers will reduce earning and redemption opportunities. The changes will take effect on March 1, 2020.
Members with Alaska Airline’s mileage plan will no longer be able to redeem Alaska Airlines miles for domestic or international rewards flights, and Alaska Airlines frequent flyers will also not be able to earn miles on international flights with American.
American’s AAdvantage members will similarly no longer be able to use American miles to redeem flights on Alaska Airlines.
There will still be joint earning opportunities between the two airlines. Alaska members will be able to earn miles on select flights operated by American Airlines that are part of the carriers’ codeshare agreements.
American frequent flyers continue to earn miles (including elite miles, segments and dollars) when flying on Alaska Airlines codeshare flights under an American Airlines flight number.
Finally, reciprocal lounge access will remain unchanged.
American said in a statement:
“Starting March 1, Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan members will no longer be able to redeem miles on American Airlines flights, which will enable more award seats for AAdvantage members, particularly in the premium cabin between our domestic hubs and Seattle and Portland in the Pacific Northwest. While Alaska Airlines itineraries will not be eligible for AAdvantage award redemption, AAdvantage members will still be able to redeem their miles on American’s network to nearly all of the same destinations they enjoy today.”
