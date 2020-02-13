Alaska and American Form New West Coast Alliance
Alaska Airlines and American Airlines have formed a new alliance, providing more choice for West Coast customers. Alaska Airlines also intends to join OneWorld by summer 2021.
The expanded relationship will give customers new benefits, including access to American Airlines’ first service from Seattle to Bangalore in October 2020 and a new American route from Seattle to American’s global business hub at London Heathrow, which is scheduled to begin in March 2021.
The airlines will continue their domestic codeshare offering, giving customers hassle-free booking and travel between the two networks. The codeshare will expand to include international routes from Los Angeles (LAX) and SEA.
Alaska and American loyalty members will also enjoy benefits across both airlines, including the ability to earn and use miles on both. There will also be elite status reciprocity and lounge access.
“Alaska has always been proud to serve Seattle, the city that we call home. We’re thrilled to give our guests more choice, broader use of loyalty benefits, and seamless global service with American and OneWorld,” said Ben Minicucci, president of Alaska Airlines. “Additionally, international service to global business and tech hubs Heathrow and Bangalore is a tremendous win for the growing Seattle region and the West Coast.”
Robert Isom, president of American Airlines said: “Alaska Airlines has been an outstanding partner for nearly 40 years, and we’re excited to expand West Coast international service together. By connecting American’s strength in long-haul international flying and Alaska’s presence across the West Coast, we will build a better network for our customers than either airline could build alone. Together, we will deliver more value, benefits and choice for customers across the U.S. and around the globe.”
