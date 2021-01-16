Allegiant Increases Service With 21 New Non-Stop Routes
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli January 16, 2021
Allegiant Air has announced a major expansion of service, adding 21 new non-stop routes – including eight held over from 2020 because of the pandemic – and three new cities.
Nine of the routes will be to the new destinations: Portland, Oregon; Key West, Florida; and Jackson Hole, Wyoming. To celebrate, Allegiant is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $39, with restrictions.
"Today, travelers are seeking destinations that allow them the chance to recreate in a safe way, usually outdoors," Drew Wells, Allegiant's vice president of revenue and planning, said in a statement. "The three cities we're adding to our network – Key West, Portland and Jackson Hole – are gateways to some of the United States' most scenic destinations, including national parks and other outdoor attractions that are in high demand."
Here are the details for the three new cities:
From Jackson Hole
– Los Angeles, California via Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) – beginning June 2, 2021, with fares as low as $59 each way.
– Phoenix, Arizona via Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) – beginning June 2, 2021, with fares as low as $59 each way.
– Las Vegas, Nevada via McCarran International Airport (LAS) – beginning June 4, 2021, with fares as low as $49 each way.
– Reno, Nevada via Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) – beginning June 4, 2021, with fares as low as $49 each way.
From Key West
– Nashville, Tennessee via Nashville International Airport (BNA) – beginning June 2, 2021, with fares as low as $59 each way.
– Sanford, Florida via Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) – beginning June 4, 2021, with fares as low as $49 each way.
From Portland
– Santa Maria, California via Santa Maria Airport (SMX) – beginning April 15, 2021, with fares as low as $49 each way.
– Monterey, California via Monterey Regional Airport (MRY) – beginning May 28, 2021, with fares as low as $49 each way.
– Idaho Falls, Idaho via Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) – beginning May 28, 2021, with fares as low as $49 each way.
