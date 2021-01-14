Allegiant to Add Nonstop Service from Nashville to Key West
Airlines & Airports Claudette Covey January 14, 2021
Allegiant Air will unveil a twice-weekly nonstop service from Nashville International Airport to Key West International Airport on June 2.
The Allegiant flights are scheduled to depart on Wednesdays and Saturday aboard A319 aircraft.
“Nashville is such a phenomenal city, known for its creative songwriting community and friendly travelers who are eager to explore the Florida Keys,” said Richard Strickland, director of airports for the Florida Keys’ Monroe County. “This is more exciting news for Key West International Airport.”
Allegiant said it chose Key West as one of a collection of U.S. cities known for outdoor recreational activities.
“Travelers are seeking destinations that allow them to recreate in a safe way, usually outdoors,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s vice president of revenue and planning.
In November 2020, the low-cost carrier announced the addition of 15 new nonstop routes, including nine routes to two new cities in California and Washington.
To help stanch the spread of COVID-19, the airline provides its passengers with health and safety kits, which include a single-use face mask, a pair of disposable non-latex gloves and cleaning wipes.
