July 07 2021

American Airlines Adds New Routes From Miami This Winter

Patrick Clarke

American Airlines flight prepares to land at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport
American Airlines flight prepares to land at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport. (photo via Michael Valdez/iStock Unreleased)

American Airlines is expanding its footprint at Miami International Airport, adding two new international destinations and six new domestic routes this winter.

Beginning this December, American will connect Miami with Chetumal, Mexico and San Andres Island, Colombia, marking its 28th destination in Mexico and seventh in Colombia. The new routes will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting December 1 and December 4, respectively.

American is also adding daily seasonal service between MIA and Salt Lake City and seasonal Saturday service to Albany, New York; Burlington, Vermont; Madison, Wisconsin; Syracuse, New York and Tulsa, Oklahoma. MIA-SLC will operate from December 16 through April 4, 2022, while the other five routes will begin November 6, continuing through April 2, 2022, with the exception of year-round service between Miami and Tulsa.

The carrier also announced that its current daily seasonal service between Miami and Oklahoma City will become year-round, while daily seasonal service between Miami and Des Moines, Iowa and Milwaukee will operate between November 2 and April 4, 2022. Lastly, year-round Saturday service from Miami to Fayetteville, Arkansas is scheduled to begin on November 6.

"With more than 30 years of service, American is and will always be Miami’s hometown airline, and we are proud to strengthen our footprint at our MIA hub later this year," Juan Carlos Liscano, Vice President of MIA Hub Operations, said in a statement. "New service to Tel Aviv, Paramaribo, Chetumal and San Andres, and more domestic flying this winter, are a testament of our commitment to the economic development of our community as it continues to grow and diversify."

By the end of 2021, American will offer travelers more than 130 nonstop destinations from Miami and operate 341 peak daily flights, the most of any carrier.

