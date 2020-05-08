American Airlines and Hyatt Honor New York Healthcare Workers
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Mackenzie Cullen May 08, 2020
American Airlines and Hyatt Hotels Corporation have announced they're teaming up to offer thousands of healthcare professionals from NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst a three-night complimentary vacation to thank them for their extraordinary work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
New York City continues to be the focal point of the outbreak in the United States, with NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst being one of the hardest-hit hospitals, having to increase the capacity of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) by 500 percent. Thus, American Airlines and Hyatt decided to show their appreciation by sending over 4,000 staff members on roundtrip flights on American Airlines to Hyatt hotels in select destinations across the U.S. and Caribbean.
“Every worker at Elmhurst has seen and experienced challenges many of us cannot imagine. They’ve given so much of themselves and chose to serve their community with care, compassion and equity for every patient,” said Robert Isom, President of American Airlines. “When they are able to take a break, we hope the time away will help them and their loved ones recharge, and that they feel our deepest appreciation for their sacrifice and heroism.”
All staff members will be treated later this year in what will be the largest total flight count ever provided to an organization by American Airlines. Members of loyalty programs at both American and Hyatt have also used their miles and points to support healthcare workers.
Additionally, Hyatt is also extending a Hyatt Friends & Family Rate to healthcare workers to further support their much-needed time off through June 30, 2021. Qualified healthcare workers can access the special rate at Hyatt’s website or via its Global Contact Centers by including the Special Offer Code THANKYOU and validating their professional status.
“We are extremely grateful to Hyatt and American Airlines for this generous gift to our healthcare workers, who have been at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Israel Rocha, Vice President of NYC Health + Hospitals and CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst. “Our doctors, nurses, and other staff on the front lines of this unprecedented healthcare crisis really appreciate the outpouring of support from two of America’s major companies, and we look forward to taking advantage of these well-earned vacations in the near future.”
