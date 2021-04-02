American Airlines Announces New COVID-19 Testing Options, Quarantine-Free Travel to Italy
April 02, 2021
American Airlines announced expanded partnerships with airport authorities in Italy and coronavirus testing partner GoHealth Urgent Care to provide travelers with confidence when they’re ready to fly again.
The carrier first revealed passengers on flights to Milan and Rome from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City would be able to skip Italy’s mandatory quarantine period with proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
Once travelers arrive in Milan or Rome and take a second test at the airport producing a negative result, they will be able to maximize their time in Italy. American resumes daily service to Milan on April 4 and three-times-weekly service to Rome on May 8, with both flights operating on a Boeing 777-200.
“We’re proud to offer our customers additional options to ease travel as they begin planning their global trips once again,” American’s Chief Customer Officer Alison Taylor said. “We’ve worked closely with local authorities and testing providers to ensure we continue to provide world-class safety, confidence and comfort, and we look forward to welcoming our customers onboard soon.”
American also announced customers would have access to in-person testing at more than 150 local urgent care facilities or hospitals through GoHealth Urgent Care, starting on March 28.
As part of the collaboration GoHealth Urgent Care, travelers will have the option to receive rapid PCR or Rapid Molecular COVID-19 testing to ensure they’re meeting all travel restrictions in place at international and domestic destinations.
