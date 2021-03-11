American Airlines Announces More Nonstop Routes From Austin
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Laurie Baratti March 11, 2021
The Lone Star state’s largest carrier, American Airlines, is bringing 10 new, seasonal and returning routes to Austin, connecting the Texas capital city to more of the world.
American announced that it’s also introducing four new codeshare routes with Alaska Airlines, flying 10 more daily departures from Austin to the West Coast beginning May 6, and available for purchase starting March 15.
Year-round Service To Seven Cities
American’s new, seasonal and returning routes from Austin will consist of twice-daily service to Las Vegas, Nevada (LAS); Nashville, Tennessee (BNA); Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina (RDU); and Washington Dulles (IAD). It’s also adding daily service from Austin to tourist-favorite destinations like New Orleans (MSY); Orlando, Florida (MCO); and Tampa, Florida (TPA).
|Destination:
|Flights Begin:
|Nashville (BNA)
|May 6, 1x/day and July 2, 2x/day
|Las Vegas (LAS)
|May 6, 1x/day and June 3, 2x/day
|Orlando (MCO)
|May 6, 1x/day
|New Orleans (MSY)
|May 6, 1x/day
|Raleigh-Durham (RDU)
|July 2, 1x/day and Aug. 17, 2x/day
|Tampa (TPA)
|June 3, 1x/day
|Washington Dulles (IAD)
|August 17, 2x/day
New Saturday Seasonal Service To Three Top Spots
American’s new seasonal routes out of Austin this summer will connect with Aspen, Colorado (ASE); Los Cabos, Mexico (SJD); and Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida (VPS).
|Destination:
|Flights Begin:
|Aspen (ASE)
|June 5 – September 4 (Saturdays only)
|Los Cabos (SJD)
June 5 – August 14 (Seasonal extension; Saturdays only)
|Destin-Forth Walton Beach (VPS)
|June 5 – August 14 (Saturdays only)
“American is eager to expand in Austin alongside the exponential growth of the region, and we’ll be the easiest airline to do business with as we continue to grow,” said Brian Znotins, American’s Vice President of Network Planning. “Customers have been asking for more service to Austin, and today we’re answering the call. These routes not only provide opportunities for companies to get back to business and for leisure travelers to enjoy the excitement of Austin, but also connect Central Texans with new leisure destinations they desire.”
This summer, American and its partner airlines—JetBlue, Alaska Airlines and British Airways— will together serve 19 of the 25 largest markets out of Austin, offering customers more options and a more seamless experience.
American and Alaska Airlines plan to continue deepening their partnership, creating new codeshare routes from Austin (AUS) to San Diego (SAN); San Francisco (SFO); Portland, Oregon (PDX); and introducing domestic codeshare on flights between Austin (AUS) and Seattle (SEA), as well as on recently-announced service between Austin (AUS) and Boise (BOI).
American’s partnerships promote growth and help smooth business operations. Codeshares enable customers to book multi-leg journeys as a single itinerary through either carrier and allow the partner airlines to offer more and more varied travel options than either would be able to provide alone.
For more information, visit aa.com.
