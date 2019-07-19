Last updated: 03:32 PM ET, Fri July 19 2019

American Airlines Boosting Service for College Football Season

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood July 19, 2019

Football city. (photo via artisteer / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

College football fans, rejoice! American Airlines has announced special routes in support of the sport’s biggest games of the year.

In support of the upcoming season, American will provide more convenient access to and from cities that are hosting the college football games that matter the most to alumni and fans across the United States.

American provided a full list of added service and increased capacity for the upcoming season, with tickets for the flights now on sale:

GameCity-to-CityDates
LSU @ Texas on September 7New Orleans, Louisiana and Austin, TexasSeptember 6 and 7
UVA @ Notre Dame on September 28Washington, D.C. and South Bend, IndianaSeptember 27 and 28
USC @ Notre Dame on October 12Chicago and South Bend, IndianaOctober 11 and 13
Alabama @ Texas A&M on October 12Birmingham, Alabama and College Station, TexasOctober 11 and 13
Virginia Tech @ Notre Dame on November 2Washington, D.C. and South Bend, IndianaNovember 1 and 3
Texas A&M @ Clemson on September 7Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina and Dallas-Fort WorthSeptember 8
Michigan @ Penn State on October 19Chicago and State College, Pennsylvania October 18 and 20
Tennessee @ Alabama on October 19Birmingham, Alabama and Dallas-Fort Worth October 20
LSU @ Alabama on November 9Birmingham, Alabama and Dallas-Fort Worth November 10

American offers customers 6,800 daily flights to more than 365 destinations in 61 countries from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C.

With a shared purpose of caring for people on life’s journey, American’s 130,000 global team members serve more than 200 million customers annually.

