American Airlines Boosting Service for College Football Season
College football fans, rejoice! American Airlines has announced special routes in support of the sport’s biggest games of the year.
In support of the upcoming season, American will provide more convenient access to and from cities that are hosting the college football games that matter the most to alumni and fans across the United States.
American provided a full list of added service and increased capacity for the upcoming season, with tickets for the flights now on sale:
|Game
|City-to-City
|Dates
|LSU @ Texas on September 7
|New Orleans, Louisiana and Austin, Texas
|September 6 and 7
|UVA @ Notre Dame on September 28
|Washington, D.C. and South Bend, Indiana
|September 27 and 28
|USC @ Notre Dame on October 12
|Chicago and South Bend, Indiana
|October 11 and 13
|Alabama @ Texas A&M on October 12
|Birmingham, Alabama and College Station, Texas
|October 11 and 13
|Virginia Tech @ Notre Dame on November 2
|Washington, D.C. and South Bend, Indiana
|November 1 and 3
|Texas A&M @ Clemson on September 7
|Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina and Dallas-Fort Worth
|September 8
|Michigan @ Penn State on October 19
|Chicago and State College, Pennsylvania
|October 18 and 20
|Tennessee @ Alabama on October 19
|Birmingham, Alabama and Dallas-Fort Worth
|October 20
|LSU @ Alabama on November 9
|Birmingham, Alabama and Dallas-Fort Worth
|November 10
American offers customers 6,800 daily flights to more than 365 destinations in 61 countries from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C.
With a shared purpose of caring for people on life’s journey, American’s 130,000 global team members serve more than 200 million customers annually.
