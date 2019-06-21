United Airlines Announces 2019 College Football Flying Schedule
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Donald Wood June 21, 2019
United Airlines unveiled its 2019 college football flying schedule Thursday, which adds around 10,000 seats between its hubs and popular game destinations.
The carrier also added several point-to-point flights enabling fans to fly nonstop from one college town to another. Tickets for the football flying schedule are available for purchase through United’s official website.
New round-trip point-to-point flights, via United:
|Game Day
|Game
|Point-to-Point
|Arrive
|Return
|Aircraft
|Aug. 31
|Auburn University vs. University of Oregon at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
|EUG - DFW
|Aug. 30
|Sept. 2
|737-900
|Sept. 7
|Louisiana State University at University of Texas - Austin
|BTR - AUS
|Sept. 6
|Sept. 8
|737-900
|Sept. 14
|University of Alabama at University of South Carolina
|BHM - CAE
|Sept. 13
|Sept. 15
|ERJ
|Sept. 21
|University of Notre Dame at University of Georgia
|SBN - ATL
|Sept. 20
|Sept. 22
|E175
|Sept. 28
|Ohio State University at University of Nebraska - Lincoln
|CMH - LNK
|Sept. 27
|Sept. 29
|E175
|Oct. 12
|University of Alabama at Texas A&M University
|BHM - CLL
|Oct. 11
|Oct. 13
|737-900
|Oct. 12
|University of Southern California at University of Notre Dame
|LAX - SBN
|Oct. 11
|Oct. 13
|737-900
|Oct. 26
|University of Wisconsin at Ohio State University
|MSN - CMH
|Oct. 25
|Oct. 27
|737-900
|Nov. 9
|University of Notre Dame at Duke University
|SBN - RDU
|Nov. 8
|Nov. 10
|E175
“Our playbook this year will make it easier than ever for fans, alumni and students to cheer on their teams in other college towns across the country,” United vice president Ankit Gupta said in a statement.
“It's exciting for football fans and even more exciting for United to be able to operate nonstop flights between these communities for the very first time,” Gupta continued.
In 2019, United is focusing more than ever on its commitment to its customers, looking at every aspect of its business to ensure that the carrier keeps customers' best interests at the heart of its service.
For more information on United Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS