Last updated: 12:32 PM ET, Fri June 21 2019

United Airlines Announces 2019 College Football Flying Schedule

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Donald Wood June 21, 2019

United Airplane (Photo via United)
United Airplane (Photo via United)

United Airlines unveiled its 2019 college football flying schedule Thursday, which adds around 10,000 seats between its hubs and popular game destinations.

The carrier also added several point-to-point flights enabling fans to fly nonstop from one college town to another. Tickets for the football flying schedule are available for purchase through United’s official website.

New round-trip point-to-point flights, via United:

Game DayGamePoint-to-PointArriveReturnAircraft
Aug. 31Auburn University vs. University of Oregon at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TexasEUG - DFWAug. 30Sept. 2737-900
Sept. 7Louisiana State University at University of Texas - AustinBTR - AUSSept. 6Sept. 8737-900
Sept. 14University of Alabama at University of South CarolinaBHM - CAESept. 13Sept. 15ERJ
Sept. 21University of Notre Dame at University of GeorgiaSBN - ATLSept. 20Sept. 22E175
Sept. 28Ohio State University at University of Nebraska - LincolnCMH - LNKSept. 27Sept. 29E175
Oct. 12University of Alabama at Texas A&M UniversityBHM - CLLOct. 11Oct. 13737-900
Oct. 12University of Southern California at University of Notre DameLAX - SBNOct. 11Oct. 13737-900
Oct. 26University of Wisconsin at Ohio State UniversityMSN - CMHOct. 25Oct. 27737-900
Nov. 9University of Notre Dame at Duke UniversitySBN - RDUNov. 8Nov. 10E175

“Our playbook this year will make it easier than ever for fans, alumni and students to cheer on their teams in other college towns across the country,” United vice president Ankit Gupta said in a statement.

“It's exciting for football fans and even more exciting for United to be able to operate nonstop flights between these communities for the very first time,” Gupta continued.

In 2019, United is focusing more than ever on its commitment to its customers, looking at every aspect of its business to ensure that the carrier keeps customers' best interests at the heart of its service.

For more information on United Airlines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics

Lockheed Martin Unveils Plans for Quiet Supersonic Passenger Jet

Man Arrested for Attacking TSA Agents at Phoenix Airport

Disruptive Passenger Causes Emergency Landing for American Flight

TSA Hosts Industry Day Focusing on Overall Direction and Strategy

Air Passengers Want Governments to Focus on Sustainable Fuels to Cut Carbon

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS