American Airlines CEO Issues Statement Following White House Meeting with President Trump
American Airlines Chairman and CEO Doug Parker was part of a group that met with President Donald Trump to discuss the enforcement of the administration’s 2018 agreements with Qatar and United Arab Emirates.
Following the meeting, Parker released the following statement:
“Today, we met with President Trump to discuss Qatar’s continued violation of its 2018 agreement with the United States. These violations represent a serious threat to the U.S. airline industry and the more than 1.2 million American jobs it supports.”
“We asked President Trump personally to do everything he can to stand up for American workers and ensure that all airlines are playing by the rules. Our 130,000 extraordinary team members and the investments we are making in our business enable us to compete against any airline in the world, but we shouldn’t be forced to compete against governments that don’t play by the rules.”
“The American Airlines team appreciates the opportunity to meet with the President and look forward to working with his administration to hold Qatar accountable and protect U.S. jobs.”
