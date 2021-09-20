Last updated: 10:24 AM ET, Mon September 20 2021

American Airlines Commits $100 Million to Clean Energy Technologies

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood September 20, 2021

American Airlines Boeing 777-200ER
American Airlines Boeing 777-200ER. (photo via santirf/iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

American Airlines announced a new partnership with Breakthrough Energy Catalyst and an investment of $100 million into clean energy technologies.

The carrier became one of Breakthrough Energy Catalyst’s first anchor partners, with the two companies working to accelerate clean solutions—like sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)—for achieving a net-zero economy by 2050.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Eco-Friendly Travel
Delta Air Lines plane.

Delta Air Lines Launches New Campaign Highlighting...

The Mardi Gras will use LNG fuel.

Carnival Corp Releases ‘Sustainable from Ship to Shore&#...

tanker, plane, fuel

White House Wants 20 Percent Reduction in Aviation Emission

United, Honeywell invest in new Clean Tech Venture.

United Airlines Expands Commitment to Sustainable Aviation...

Catalyst and its partners will work together to finance and produce new solutions that will underpin a zero-carbon economy but are currently more expensive than their existing fossil-fuel emitting counterparts.

The difference between these costs is what is now referred to as the “Green Premium.”

“We see immense promise in the mission of Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, and our investment is a vote of confidence in the difference-making potential of this unique and collaborative approach,” American CEO Doug Parker said. “We have an ambitious vision of a low-carbon future for our airline and a plan to match, but we know our own efforts can only get us so far.”

“By working in partnership with Catalyst, we’re helping accelerate and scale our industry’s nascent solutions, like sustainable aviation fuel, along with other technologies that will be necessary to reduce emissions from aviation and across the economy,” Parker continued.

Catalyst will start by funding projects across four technologies: SAF, green hydrogen, direct air capture and long-duration energy storage. To reach net-zero by 2050, American’s plan to reduce its emissions relies in large part on using low-carbon fuel in increasing volumes over time.

The airline has also invested $24 billion in modernizing its fleet with 600 new and more fuel-efficient aircraft while retiring a similar number of less-efficient planes.

“Avoiding a climate disaster will require a new industrial revolution,” Breakthrough Energy Founder Bill Gates said. “We need to make the technologies and products that don’t cause emissions as cheap as those that do, so the whole world can afford to put them to use.”

For more information on American Airlines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Aerial view of Madrid, Spain

Airfare Prices to Europe Hit Five-Year Low This Fall

United CEO Thinks Full Travel Recovery Could Happen by January

Alaska Airlines Brings Back BOGO Deals for Fall

FAA to Award Open Newark Airport Slots to Low-Cost Carrier

Biden Administration Faces Pressure to Mandate Vaccines for Air Travel

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS