Last updated: 11:34 AM ET, Wed July 21 2021

American Airlines Delivers 3 Million Vaccines Abroad

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Lacey Pfalz July 21, 2021

American Airlines flight prepares to land at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport
American Airlines plane (photo via Michael Valdez/iStock Unreleased)

American Airlines delivered 3 million COVID-19 vaccines to Guatemala City yesterday, July 20, as part of President Biden’s COVID-19 Task Force, which aims to share 80 million vaccines with countries in need around the world.

According to an American Airlines press release, the airline has now moved 4.5 million COVID-19 vaccines to Guatemala, a country in desperate need of more vaccinations.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Airplane interior.

IATA Data Shows Tourists Confident in Air Travel Again

Eiffel Tower

France Requiring COVID Pass for Eiffel Tower, Tourist Attractions

Crowd of people waiting for TSA security line at Orlando Airport

House Passes Bill Requiring TSA to Develop Improved...

The Greek flag flying at sunset in the town of Oia in Santorini, Greece.

Greece Now Requires Vaccination Proof To Enter Indoor Venues

Cancun mexico

Mexico Travel: Quintana Roo Secretary of Tourism Working to...

Our World in Data's latest vaccination information reveals that while the global full vaccination rate is a little over 13 percent, Guatemala’s full vaccination rate is just under 1.5 percent, with only 4.3 percent partially vaccinated.

“We share President Biden and the White House’s commitment to bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said American Airlines President Robert Isom. “Whether it is keeping the economy moving by adding cargo-only flights during the height of the pandemic or providing essential air travel for those who needed it, our team has remained ready to rise to any challenge. We are proud to be part of this life-saving effort to get the vaccine to the Guatemalan people.”

American has been shipping COVID-19 vaccines since December 2020, making more than 9,400 cargo flights shipping pharmaceuticals, vaccines and more in its special temperature-regulated planes.

It has earned the International Air Transport Association’s Center of Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics (CEIV Pharma) certification, the highest honor for airlines that ensure life sciences products, like COVID-19 vaccines, remain effective during transport.

For more information on American Airlines, Guatemala

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Airplane interior.

IATA Data Shows Tourists Confident in Air Travel Again

Frontier Airlines Announces 21 New Routes From Atlanta, Dallas and Las Vegas

House Passes Bill Requiring TSA to Develop Improved COVID-Related Protocols

American Airlines, JetBlue Expand Partnership Ahead of Fall, Winter Travel Seasons

Air Traffic Controller Nearly Causes Plane Crash

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS