American Airlines Expands St. Vincent Service
Major-airline service to the Caribbean continues to expand this year following American Airlines’ Wednesday announcement that it will launch a second weekly flight to Argyle International Airport in St. Vincent and the Grenadines from Miami International Airport beginning in mid-December.
The carrier’s new St. Vincent service commences December 19, with AA 1427 departing Miami for St. Vincent on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., with a return flight from St. Vincent departing for Miami at 4:15 p.m. American had already scheduled AA 1427 to depart Saturdays for St. Vincent, with a return flight to Miami.
According to a Caribbean News Now report, the new Wednesday flights will utilize A319 aircraft currently used for American’s Saturday flights, while the Saturday service “will now be operated by a 737-800 series aircraft” providing an additional eight business class and 24 economy seats.
American Airlines first launched weekly, non-stop flights to St Vincent and the Grenadines Saturday in December 2018. “We are pleased that American Airlines had added a second flight to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, having been very happy with the performance of the Saturday service,” said Glen Beache, CEO of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority.
Added Beache, “[The new service] shows that we continue to grow as a tourism destination and the problem of access to our` destination by international visitors is being solved by the increasing numbers of non-stop flights to our country.”
This new American flight to the Argyle International Airport adds to Caribbean Airlines’ weekly service from JFK International Airport in New York and Air Canada Rouge’s weekly flight from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport. Air Canada Rouge will resume a second weekly, non-stop flight to St. Vincent for the winter season beginning on December 15.
