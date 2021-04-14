American Airlines Expands With New Routes for Summer
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli April 14, 2021
If American Airlines’ math and projections are correct, it’s going to be a boffo summer for the carrier.
Due to strong demand, American expects to fly more than 90 percent of its domestic seat capacity compared to the summer of 2019, and 80 percent of its international seat capacity compared to 2019.
American will operate more than 150 new routes this summer as it continues to rebuild its network to match demand.
“Throughout the pandemic, our trademark has been to build a schedule based on what customers tell us they want and need,” Brian Znotins, American’s Vice President of Network Planning, said in a statement. “And today, they are telling us they’re eager to get back to travel. With our summer schedule, we can offer customers the best network and continue welcoming them safely back to the skies."
New domestic routes make it easy to reconnect
In addition to flights that are on sale now, the airline will introduce 17 new routes available for sale starting on April 19, including daily flights between Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina (RDU) and Nashville, Tennessee (BNA).
Based on current customer demand projections, American intends to operate a schedule with domestic capacity almost equal to 2019. In response to increased leisure demand, on June 5, the airline is introducing eight new routes, operating on Saturdays, to Orlando, Florida, including nonstop service from:
– Birmingham, Alabama (BHM)
– Dayton, Ohio (DAY)
– Indianapolis, Indiana (IND)
– Louisville, Kentucky (SDF)
– Memphis, Tennessee (MEM)
– Nashville, Tennessee (BNA)
– Pittsburgh (PIT)
– Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina (RDU)
And for customers living in South Florida eager to travel to the West Coast or Northeast, the airline is launching widebody service from Miami (MIA) to Los Angeles (LAX) and New York (JFK). All flights will operate on Boeing 777s this summer to match the increased demand.
Customers can look forward to more flight choices to places like Asheville, North Carolina (AVL); Kalispell, Montana (FCA); and Jackson, Wyoming (JAC), which are already available for purchase. And in addition to the nine previously announced new routes from Austin, Texas (AUS), beginning in May, American is introducing new Saturday flights between AUS and Nassau, Bahamas (NAS).
As international demand has been slower to recover, American’s international capacity will be down approximately 20 percent compared to the same period in 2019. The airline remains committed to serving as many international destinations as possible and will continue to offer more flights to more destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean than any other airline.
American is using widebody aircraft to match demand from MIA; thus, short-haul markets in Latin America and the Caribbean will see select flights operating on Boeing 777s and 787-8s this summer.
For more information on American Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS