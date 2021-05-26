American Airlines, JetBlue Announce Changes for Loyalty Program Members
American Airlines and JetBlue announced changes to their partnership in the form of updated mileage accrual for loyalty program members.
As part of the changes, American’s AAdvantage members and JetBlue’s TrueBlue members can now earn miles or points traveling on either carrier, making for a more seamless customer experience.
AAdvantage and TrueBlue members were already able to earn miles on codeshare flights, but the program has expanded to include any American or JetBlue marketed and operated flight in the Americas, with the option to select loyalty programs available through both carriers’ websites.
“One of the best things about our Northeast Alliance is the additional benefits it brings to customers,” American Chief Customer Officer Alison Taylor said. “This includes more ways to earn miles and eventually more choice in how they use them, creating a truly valuable loyalty program.”
“Our partnership with JetBlue offers travelers more options to get to more places with ease, thanks to better schedules and on a more premium product,” Taylor continued.
Since the announcement of the Northeast Alliance last year, travelers have benefited from better options as American and JetBlue introduced 57 new routes, as well as over 100 codeshare flights.
“Just in time for summer travel, we’re giving TrueBlue members more program value and versatility by offering the ability to earn TrueBlue points on thousands of daily flights operated by our Northeast Alliance partner, American Airlines,” JetBlue vice president Don Uselmann said.
“As JetBlue and American add more routes and new destinations to and from the Northeast, we’re able to enhance our Northeast Alliance so that our loyal customers can get rewarded more often,” Uselmann continued.
