JetBlue, American Airlines Form Alliance for Enhanced Northeast Service
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli January 13, 2021
JetBlue Airways and American Airlines announced Tuesday a new strategic alliance offering expanded service in the Northeast, following review by the Department of Transportation (DOT) and regulatory approval.
JetBlue, based at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, will expand its service out of nearby LaGuardia Airport, as well as Newark-Liberty International in New Jersey and Logan Airport in Boston.
American, meanwhile, is introducing two long-haul trips out of New York – one to Athens and one to Tel Aviv, its first international offerings from New York in four years.
Officials from both airlines believe this alliance will accelerate each carrier’s recovery from the pandemic as customers are attracted to the expansion of options and enhanced service. The alliance will begin by the end of March.
“Through this alliance, we are one step closer to bringing customers even more competition in the Northeast, especially on routes currently served by only one airline with high fares and poor service,” Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning at JetBlue, said in a statement. “Customers who love the JetBlue experience can look forward to significant growth at LaGuardia and similarly up to 70 daily flights at Newark, as well as seamless connections onto American’s long-haul network in and out of New York and Boston.”
“With this alliance, American and JetBlue will operate the biggest network for our customers in the Northeast, which will allow American to grow our mainline operations as we recover from the pandemic,” said Vasu Raja, American’s Chief Revenue Officer. “We are already planning to launch new international routes to Athens and Tel Aviv this summer, which are just two of many new routes we plan to launch.”
Incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was encouraged by the alliance.
“Due to the COVID crisis, I fought for and delivered over $40 billion in payroll support to the airlines and its workers to keep the industry from collapsing and prevent massive job loss,” he said. “I am glad to see JetBlue and American Airlines collaborating on innovative solutions to save thousands more jobs in a way that also expands New Yorkers’ travel options.”
