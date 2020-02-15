American Airlines Once Again Pushes Back Boeing 737 MAX Return
As the recertification process for the Boeing 737 MAX continues to be plagued by setbacks, the airlines continue to push back the return of the troubled aircraft.
American Airlines joined colleagues United and Southwest airlines in once again being forced to delay the use of the plane.
The carrier announced Friday it will not be using the 737 MAX until at least August 18, 2020. The airline has removed it from its schedule despite the fact that the summer travel season is the biggest in the industry.
The last time American had to delay the use of the 737 MAX was when it canceled flights through June; this latest delay of two-and-a-half months is one of the longest in the ongoing saga of the aircraft.
The 737 MAX has been grounded since March of 2019 in the aftermath of two separate crashes, which killed 346 passengers and crew.
Boeing has been trying to get the plane re-certified by the Federal Aviation Administration but has continually missed its deadlines as it tries to put the 737 MAX back in the air.
United and Southwest are among the biggest customers of the plane and previously announced moving back the use of the 737 MAX until August at the earliest.
According to the blog The Points Guy, American is extending cancellations with the plane in order to plan its schedule through the greater portion of the summer travel season. The carrier will cancel about 140 flights a day.
