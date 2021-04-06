American Airlines Partners With National Park Foundation To Support Exploration
Lacey Pfalz April 06, 2021
American Airlines has partnered with the National Park Foundation in celebration of Earth Day on April 22 and National Park Week on April 17-25.
From April 17 through May, AAdvantage members will be able to donate their points to the National Park Foundation with the Miles For Our Planet initiative. The airline will support the National Park Foundation in other ways, too.
“The National Park Foundation helps protect some of the most treasured travel destinations in the United States and shares many of the priorities we have as a company,” said Alison Taylor, Chief Customer Officer for American. “Like the National Park Foundation, we value exploration, sustainability and access for all to the experiences our world has to offer. We relish the chance to support their work, and we look forward to creating opportunities for our customers to do the same.”
American Airlines is the only airline partner of the National Parks Foundation. It features over 200 flights to areas within close proximity to national parks, from Joshua Tree National Park (PSP) to Glacier National Park (FCA) to Acadia National Park (BGR).
“Thanks to partners like American Airlines, the National Park Foundation is reaching new heights in our commitment to ensuring parks thrive and helping all people connect with these treasured places across the country,” said Stefanie Mathew, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at the National Park Foundation. “We are grateful for American Airlines’ support, and we look forward to growing the community of national park champions with them.”
