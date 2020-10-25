American Airlines Plans to Let Customers Tour 737 MAX to Ease Fears
In order to ease the fears of customers worried about boarding the Boeing 737 MAX when it returns, American Airlines is inviting passengers to tour the aircraft and speak with its pilots.
That tentative plan is set to take place after Thanksgiving at several airports, including LaGuardia in New York City, Dallas/Fort Worth International and Miami International, according to CNBC.
American’s customers will have a chance to see the 737 MAX up close and personal with the added bonus of mechanics and pilots being there for questions. In addition, pilots can also answer customer questions through calls and video messages.
“They’re the ones that ... really have the credibility to explain the Max,” Alison Taylor, American’s chief customer officer, told employees in a town hall meeting last week that was reviewed by CNBC.
The 737 MAX has been grounded worldwide for 19 months after two crashes on two separate airlines killed 346 passengers and crew. The aircraft is closer than ever to being recertified to fly again by the Federal Aviation Administration, and American has said it is committed to using the aircraft as soon as late December.
Customers booked on the 737 Max will receive notifications and be able to switch to another flight if they don’t feel comfortable, Taylor said.
“The FAA continues to follow a thorough process, not a prescribed timeline, for returning the aircraft to service,” the FAA said in a statement to CNBC.
“We are seeing that finish line approach us and I think it’s a real finish line,” David Seymour, American Airlines’ chief operating officer, said at the town hall.
