Last updated: 10:34 AM ET, Wed November 10 2021

American Airlines Resumes International Travel with a Bang

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli November 10, 2021

American Airlines Boeing 777-200ER
American Airlines Boeing 777-200ER. (photo via santirf/iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

American Airlines, and a bevy of carriers who fly globally, were more than prepared Monday for the resumption of fully vaccinated international visitors traveling to the United States for the first time in 600 days.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance Live, American President Robert Isom said the carrier had scheduled 150 international flights and were welcoming 40,000 visitors just on day one.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Mature man receiving a vaccination.

JetBlue Says 99.98 Percent of Staff Will be Vaccinated

Channel in Amsterdam Netherlands houses river Amstel

CDC Updates Travel Guidance for Several Popular Destinations

Commercial passenger aircraft pilots in the cockpit.

Airlines Set To Go On Pilot Hiring Spree

Judge

Federal Judge Upholds United’s Vaccine Mandate

The French Flag waving with Paris and the Eiffel Tower in the background.

France Pauses Pre-Arrival Health Pass Applications for US...

"People want to get out on the road," Isom said, adding he believes the international travel isn’t just for the holidays but will extend into 2022. “There are families and grandparents that haven't seen, you know, children in a long time. Business people that really want to get out and make contact with customers, you know, it's all over the place."

And it was encouraging across the board.

A spokesperson for Delta Air Lines told CNN that many flights on Monday were at capacity, and that the airline has seen a 450 percent increase in international bookings since the Biden administration set the November 8 day of return in late September.

Lufthansa told CNN it operated 31 fully booked flights to the U.S, while Virgin Atlantic said its flights were 98 percent full.

The network also noted that, according to the aviation analytics company OAG, travelers from Europe to the U.S. in December is expected to be three-quarters filled from what it was in December of 2019.

For more information on American Airlines, United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Southwest Airlines jet at Salt Lake City International Airport, Utah.

Southwest Airlines Launches Winter Flight Sale With Fares From...

General Electric To Become Aviation-Focused Company

Airlines Set To Go On Pilot Hiring Spree

Federal Judge Upholds United’s Vaccine Mandate

Alaska Airlines’ New Partnership Highlights Volunteer Experiences in Hawaii

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS