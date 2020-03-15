American Airlines to Cut 75 Percent of International Capacity
American Airlines said late Saturday night it will cut 75 percent of its international capacity through May 6 to combat the loss of revenue from decreased customer demand due to the coronavirus.
“American Airlines Group Inc. will implement a phased suspension of additional long-haul international flights from the U.S. starting on March 16,” the carrier said in a statement. “This suspension will last through May 6. This change is in response to decreased demand and changes to U.S. government travel restrictions due to coronavirus (COVID-19).”
While other carriers have trimmed flights and grounded planes, this is the largest and most dramatic cutback of any of the U.S. airlines so far.
American said it will reduce international capacity by 75 percent year-over-year from Monday, March 16 to Wednesday, May 6. It will continue to operate one flight daily from Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to London Heathrow (LHR), one flight daily from Miami (MIA) to LHR and three flights per week from DFW to Tokyo Narita (NRT).
The carrier will continue short-haul international flying, which includes flights to Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and certain markets in the northern part of South America, as scheduled.
In addition to the international changes, the airline anticipates its domestic capacity in April will be reduced by 20 percent compared to last year and May’s domestic capacity will be reduced by 30 percent on a year over year basis.
Given the decrease in demand related to COVID-19, American has requested temporary relief from numerous airports over slot usage, also known as a slot waiver, without having to give up its takeoff and landing slots.
Here are the full changes and route suspensions American plans.
