American Airlines to Expand Hub in Miami
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli February 09, 2021
American Airlines, which already has a huge presence at its hub in Miami, is expanding at Miami International Airport.
According to the aviation blog The Points Guy, American is adding a new long-haul flight from MIA as well as two new Caribbean and South American destinations.
“This move reinforces how much American Airlines is identified by Miami. It is one of the core elements of our airline. We are committed to Miami and this capacity increase really reflects that,” Brian Znotins, American’s vice president of network planning, said in an interview with TPG.
For starters, the airline will add a direct flight from Miami to Tel Aviv. American hasn’t flown to Tel Aviv since January 2016, but will now fly from Miami to the Israeli city three times a week on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays on a 273-seat Boeing 777-200. Flights take off on June 4 and will be available to book starting on Feb. 15. American is also starting service to Tel Aviv from New York in May and from Dallas/Fort Worth in October.
“It really is an opportunistic move for us right now,” Znotins said. “First, the demand for flights to Tel Aviv has shrunk less than other leisure destinations in Europe. Second, Israel is way ahead of the curve when it comes to vaccinations. In terms of markets that could open up to less restricted travel, they will be one of the first to do that when they’re ready for it.”
American will also start flying to Paramaribo, Suriname from Miami on July 1. Flights will operate five times weekly aboard the 128-seat Airbus A319. Suriname will be the ninth South American country served by American, which will become the only other airline flying from the U.S. to Suriname besides Surinam Airways.
American will also start flying to Samana, Dominican Republic on June 5 with seasonal twice-weekly service from Charlotte.
