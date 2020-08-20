Last updated: 10:51 AM ET, Thu August 20 2020

American Airlines Will Cut Service to These 15 US Cities

American Airlines announced August 19 it plans to suspend service to fifteen U.S. cities in October as flights continue to operate with less demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Reuters.com.

American will cancel over 700 flights to and from those fifteen cities in October.

The fifteen cities listed are Del Rio, Texas; Dubuque, IA; Florence, SC; Greenville, NC; Huntington, WV; Joplin, MO; Kalamazoo-Battle Creek, MI; Lake Charles, LA; New Haven, CT; New Windsor, NY; Roswell, NM; Sioux City, IA; Springfield, IL; Stillwater, OK and Williamsport, PA starting Oct. 7.

According to Cirium schedules, nine of the fifteen cities will be bereft of commercial air service without American Airlines’ flights. Del Rio, Dubuque, Florence, Greenville, Joplin, New Haven, Roswell, Stillwater and Williamsport are the nine cities.

“For now, these changes are only in place for the October schedule period, which runs through Nov. 3,” American wrote in its statement about the cutbacks.

The airline plans on cutting these routes a week after September 30, the date that government aid due to the COVID-19 pandemic stops for airlines. As of yet, Congress has not decided or made a plan to continue this aid. American Airlines has received almost $6 billion in aid.

