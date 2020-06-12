American and Delta Reactivate Planes as Summer Takes Off
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Janeen Christoff June 12, 2020
With the lifting of many of the nationwide lockdowns, summer travel is officially starting to take off, and airlines are taking notice and reactivating their fleets.
According to an article in The Points Guy, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines have reactivated 300 aircraft as interest in travel begins to return.
American has reactivated 64 planes for June and will bring back another 141 aircraft in July, spokesperson Brian Metham told The Points Guy.
Sixteen Delta planes have returned from storage, adding to 30 that had already been reactivated.
Even though COVID-19 levels are spiking in many regions, Americans are showing new willingness to fly, a welcome sign for the travel industry.
New data shows that Americans are gaining more confidence to travel.
“Americans are clearly more ready to travel than they have been in months,” said Amir Eylon, President and CEO of Longwoods International. “And they are becoming more confident about welcoming visitors to their communities as well.”
Seventy percent of respondents to a Longwoods International survey said they have travel planned in the next few months.
For more information on Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS