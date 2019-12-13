American Cancels 737 MAX Flights Through April 7, 2020
American Airlines on Thursday said it is canceling flights using the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft through April 7, 2020.
That’s a significant date – it will be more than a year since the Federal Aviation Administration grounded the 737 MAX this past March following a pair of fatal crashes that killed a combined 346 passengers and crew.
American had previously canceled service on the MAX through March 4. On Dec. 22, American will run a formal schedule change, and customers who were previously booked on a MAX through April 6 will see their reservation updated on aa.com.
According to a statement on its website, “American Airlines remains in continuous contact with the Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Transportation and Boeing. Based on the latest guidance, American anticipates that the resumption of scheduled commercial service on American’s fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will occur April 7, 2020. Once the aircraft is certified, American will run flights for American team members and invited guests only prior to April 7.”
New Federal Aviation Administration chairman Steve Dickson said the recertification process for the beleaguered Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will extend into 2020.
That might force airlines like American and Southwest into further schedule adjustments.
“American expects to gradually phase in the MAX for commercial service and will increase flying on the aircraft throughout the month of April,” the carrier said. “Since American will gradually phase the MAX into our operation over the course of a month, additional refinements to our schedule may occur. Affected customers will be contacted directly.”
