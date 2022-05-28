American-JetBlue Alliance Forges Ahead Despite DOJ Lawsuit
Despite a pending Department of Justice antitrust lawsuit, American Airlines and JetBlue Airways are forging ahead with their Northeast Alliance.
American on Friday said it was adding new routes from New York City as part of the Alliance expansion, which was announced almost two years ago but became caught in the crosshairs of the Biden Administration.
The DOJ, along with six states, filed suit in September of 2021 to block the Alliance, saying it creates an anti-competitive monopoly on northeast routes and could jack up airfares. The Alliance gives passengers of both airlines, which have a reciprocal agreement on loyalty points, more choice – mostly domestic for American customers looking to fly out of JetBlue’s home bases in New York and Boston, and mostly international destinations for JetBlue passengers who want to travel overseas on American’s vast international network.
American Airlines confirmed to several media outlets that it will introduce six new destinations this year from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport as well as from LaGuardia Airport.
According to Business Insider, here are the six new roundtrip routes American is offering in 2022.
- From LaGuardia to Tulsa, Oklahoma, year-round service beginning November 3.
- From LaGuardia to Little Rock, Arkansas, year-round service beginning November 3.
- From LaGuardia to Asheville, North Carolina, weekly summer flights from June 5 to October 1 and then daily flights from November 3 to April 3, 2023.
- From LaGuardia to Key West, Florida, weekly summer flights from June 4 to October 1 and then daily flights from November 3 to April 3, 2023.
- From JFK to Bermuda, year-round service starting November 3.
- From JFK to Monterrey, Mexico, year-round service starting November 3.
