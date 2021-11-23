American-JetBlue Alliance Seeks Dismissal of DOJ Lawsuit
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli November 23, 2021
American Airlines and JetBlue Airways are asking a U.S. judge to dismiss a Department of Justice antitrust lawsuit seeking to block the Northeast Alliance (NEA) partnership between the two carriers.
The airlines put together the NEA in 2020 to close the competition gap with Delta and United in major northeast markets, especially Boston and New York where JetBlue has hubs.
The deal allows the carriers to coordinate schedules only in the region but they cannot coordinate airfares.
But the DOJ and six states filed suit in September of 2021, alleging an American and JetBlue violates antitrust law.
“By effectively absorbing JetBlue’s operations in Boston and New York City, American can reduce investments not just in those cities, but also in other parts of its network where it otherwise would maintain or add service,” the suit said. “As a consequence, consumers across the country will have fewer options and pay higher fares.”
But on Monday the two carriers asked for dismissal, arguing that the partnership has not reduced competition or driven up fares, according to CNBC.
“The NEA has been underway for nine months, yet Plaintiffs do not allege that it has caused a single higher price, any reduction in quality or the slightest reduction in output,” the airlines wrote.
The Justice Department has declined to comment.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Mastering Travel Insurance Sales To Boost Your Earning Potential
For more information on American Airlines, United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS