American Offers More Aircraft With High Speed WiFi Than Any Other Airline
Airlines & Airports American Airlines June 18, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Trying to enjoy a movie or TV show during a flight can be difficult with slow Wi-Fi, but American Airlines has travelers covered with the fastest in the business.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer
American Airlines now offers customers access to high-speed satellite Wi-Fi and live TV on more aircraft than any other airline.
The company recently completed installation of the fast, consistent and industry-leading connectivity on its entire long-term mainline narrowbody fleet of more than 700 aircraft.
Satellite-based Wi-Fi allows customers to stream video without buffering or interruptions; upload and download files with ease; and stay connected from gate to gate. Upgraded bandwidth capacity ensures customers won’t compromise on connection quality or speed, even if every customer chooses to access inflight internet at the same time.
Additionally, every satellite-equipped aircraft can now stream live TV, giving more customers access to 12 channels on their personal devices free of charge. American is already the only U.S. airline to offer live TV on international flights.
“Elevating the travel experience is one of our top goals at American and we’ve been working hard to provide our customers with the same level of entertainment and connectivity options they enjoy in their own living rooms,” said Kurt Stache, Senior Vice President for Marketing, Loyalty and Sales for American. “In less than two years, we completed broadband internet installation on our entire mainline fleet and we will continue setting new standards in the industry to show our customers we value the time they spend with us.”
How to connect
American’s domestic narrowbody aircraft are equipped with either Gogo 2Ku or ViaSat Ka, both satellite Wi-Fi products that operate via satellites in the sky instead of towers on the ground. Once onboard, customers can connect to American’s Wi-Fi signal on their personal device. From there, customers can log in to the provider’s portal and choose to purchase internet, watch free live TV or stream hundreds of other complimentary entertainment options.
Recent investments
The high-speed Wi-Fi and live TV expansion are American’s latest investments in the onboard customer experience, complementing the inflight entertainment and connectivity already available on its widebody aircraft. Earlier this year, American launched a partnership with Apple Music to give customers access to more than 50 million songs, playlists and music videos through complimentary in-flight Wi-Fi.
The airline already provides complimentary wireless entertainment throughout its fleet, offering great movies and on-demand televisions shows for customers to enjoy on their own devices.
Coming soon
—Power: American is installing power at every seat across its mainline fleet, allowing customers to charge their devices inflight and deplane at full battery. The airline has been installing power at every seat across its two-class regional fleet as well.
—Tablet holders: The majority of American’s narrowbody aircraft will be retrofitted with a tablet holder for hands-free entertainment on board. USB power will be positioned next to the tablet holder for easy charging.
SOURCE: American Airlines press release.
