American Rewarding Red Cross Donations With Bonus Miles
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Patrick Clarke March 30, 2020
American Airlines continues to work closely with the American Red Cross during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, announcing on Sunday that it's a $1 million member of the American Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program.
As part of the airline's ongoing partnership, AAdvantage members can earn 10 miles for every dollar donated to the Red Cross with a minimum $25 donation now through April 30.
US Airlines May Consider Consolidation to Help Defray LossesAirlines & Airports
US Ambassador to Mexico Tells American Citizens to Come HomeImpacting Travel
Holland America Ship Given OK to Cross Panama CanalCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Monetary donations will be put toward helping the Red Cross maintain a sufficient supply of blood; provide critical relief services; invest in technology and training for virtual counseling, financial assistance and other relief services; provide new cleaning protocols for shelters, food service space and emergency response vehicles; increase health screenings of volunteers and employees providing disaster relief services and provide noncongregate lodging accommodations for volunteers.
"American Airlines has been a steadfast and committed partner with the Red Cross for more than a decade," said David Staszak, Divisional Vice President with American Red Cross, in a statement. "When the Red Cross has a critical need to fulfill, American Airlines has always provided that requested support. The lifesaving mission of the Red Cross could not be delivered to thousands every year without key partners like American Airlines."
"American has partnered with the Red Cross for 12 years, and we have seen firsthand the way they put AAdvantage miles and donations to work on the frontlines, supporting citizens who have experienced a hurricane, flooding, tornadoes or health concerns," added Ron DeFeo, Senior Vice President of Global Engagement. "There’s no better way to partner with our customers and our team members to make a real impact on the frontlines of this fight."
We’re raising funds in partnership with @RedCross to support its efforts on the frontlines of the COVID-19 outbreak. Now through April 30, you’ll earn 10 AAdvantage miles for every dollar donated.https://t.co/FzXPVWhuAO— American Airlines (@AmericanAir) March 29, 2020
Travelers can visit RedCross.org to donate and start earning bonus miles. American customers can also fly from Miami to Los Angeles for as little as $16 one-way this April.
For more information on American Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS