March 30 2020

American Rewarding Red Cross Donations With Bonus Miles

American Airlines Patrick Clarke March 30, 2020

American Airlines Boeing 737-800 taking off from Chicago O'Hare International Airport
PHOTO: American Airlines Boeing 737-800 taking off from Chicago O'Hare International Airport. (photo via gk-6mt/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

American Airlines continues to work closely with the American Red Cross during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, announcing on Sunday that it's a $1 million member of the American Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program.

As part of the airline's ongoing partnership, AAdvantage members can earn 10 miles for every dollar donated to the Red Cross with a minimum $25 donation now through April 30.

Monetary donations will be put toward helping the Red Cross maintain a sufficient supply of blood; provide critical relief services; invest in technology and training for virtual counseling, financial assistance and other relief services; provide new cleaning protocols for shelters, food service space and emergency response vehicles; increase health screenings of volunteers and employees providing disaster relief services and provide noncongregate lodging accommodations for volunteers.

"American Airlines has been a steadfast and committed partner with the Red Cross for more than a decade," said David Staszak, Divisional Vice President with American Red Cross, in a statement. "When the Red Cross has a critical need to fulfill, American Airlines has always provided that requested support. The lifesaving mission of the Red Cross could not be delivered to thousands every year without key partners like American Airlines."

"American has partnered with the Red Cross for 12 years, and we have seen firsthand the way they put AAdvantage miles and donations to work on the frontlines, supporting citizens who have experienced a hurricane, flooding, tornadoes or health concerns," added Ron DeFeo, Senior Vice President of Global Engagement. "There’s no better way to partner with our customers and our team members to make a real impact on the frontlines of this fight."

Travelers can visit RedCross.org to donate and start earning bonus miles. American customers can also fly from Miami to Los Angeles for as little as $16 one-way this April.

