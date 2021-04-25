Last updated: 10:50 AM ET, Sun April 25 2021

American’s New Policy Will Rebook Those Who Miss Flights for Free

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli April 25, 2021

Los vuelos a Loreto y La Paz se realizarán a partir del 19 de diciembre con equipos Bombardier CRJ-700.
American Airlines has a new rebooking policy if you are slightly late for a flight. (photo via American Airlines)

American Airlines has introduced a new rebooking policy that will help travelers who are late – slightly late – to the gate and miss a flight.

As first reported by the blog A View From The Wing, late-arriving fliers are now able to be confirmed on the next flight if they arrive at an airport gate agent after check-in cutoff, but prior to 15 minutes after flight departure.

ADVERTISING
MORE Airlines & Airports
Golden Triangle Independent Adventure—Delhi, Agra & Jaipur

Numerous Airlines, Countries Banning Flights To India

Sign for mandatory use of face mask in airport

Airline Officials, Politicians Want Mask Mandate Extended

United Airlines

United Airlines’ Summer Schedule Bulks Up in June...

For free.

The airline will let customers be confirmed immediately on the next flight with space available at no cost, but only if they make it to the airport within that short window of time.

The policy went into effect on April 20.

“(This) policy update will help reduce mishandled baggage and lengthy priority lists, while providing an elevated customer experience,” American Airlines said in a statement to A View From The Wing.

The policy is for all customers across all ticket status designations. The next flight out must have seats available, and American reserves the right to use a different connecting city than the original to get you to your final destination, as well as changing airports within the same city (i.e. flying you into Washington Dulles instead of Washington National).

According to the blog, most U.S. domestic flights' check-in cutoff is 45 minutes prior to departure, although in practice you may be able to get an agent to check you in closer to departure. If you arrive too late to check in, or even just a few minutes after the flight departures, you can get on the next flight.

For more information on American Airlines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Golden Triangle Independent Adventure—Delhi, Agra & Jaipur

Numerous Airlines, Countries Banning Flights To India

Airline Officials, Politicians Want Mask Mandate Extended

United Airlines’ Summer Schedule Bulks Up in June With the Addition of 480 Daily Flights

Hawaiian Airlines Lands in the Lone Star State

United Airlines Announces Expanded Travel-Ready Center Capabilities

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS