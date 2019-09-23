Last updated: 09:01 AM ET, Mon September 23 2019

America's Most Connected Airports

Patrick Clarke September 23, 2019

Travelers walking through Chicago's O'Hare International Airport
Travelers walking through Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

Chicago's O'Hare International Airport remains the most connected airport in the nation, according to OAG's 2019 Megahubs Index.

The U.K.-based air travel intelligence company's list ranks domestic airports based on the highest ratio of possible scheduled connections to the number of destinations served by that airport.

OAG found that, on the busiest day this year, a total of 83,580 possible connections were possible between domestic scheduled flights within a three hour time window at O'Hare, representing a 2 percent jump from last year.
Globally, O'Hare ranks third behind only London Heathrow Airport and Germany's Frankfurt Airport.

The world's busiest airport, Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International ranks second for connectivity in the U.S., followed by a pair of American Airlines hubs in Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Charlotte Douglas International Airport. DFW is up one spot in 2019, overtaking CLT for third.

Denver International Airport, where United Airlines is the dominant carrier operating more than half of all flights, rounds out the top five most connected airports domestically.

Detroit Metropolitan Airport; Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport; Los Angeles International Airport; Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport complete the top 10.

The main hall inside Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
The main hall inside Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Boston's 15th-ranked Logan International Airport is unique in that, like LAX (American Airlines), its dominant carrier (JetBlue) operates less than one-third of all flights.

In New York City, LaGuardia Airport is the most connected, ranking 14th and nine spots above nearby Newark Liberty International Airport. Meanwhile, both Washington, D.C. airports cracked the top 25, with Washington Dulles International ranking 20th, two spots higher than Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

A pair of Hawaiian airports also made the cut. Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport ranks 19th nationwide while Maui's Kahului Airport checks in at 24th. However, Honolulu and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport were the biggest fallers in this year's rankings.

Other top 25 finishers include Philadelphia International; Salt Lake City International; San Francisco International; Dallas Love Field; Chicago Midway International; Las Vegas' McCarran International and Baltimore-Washington International.

Patrick Clarke
