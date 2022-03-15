Last updated: 01:07 PM ET, Tue March 15 2022

Arajet Airlines Launches as Dominican National Carrier

Airlines & Airports Brian Major March 15, 2022

Santo Domingo Dominican Republic
Arajet Airlines will operate from Santo Domingo beginning in May. (Photo by Brian Major)

Arajet Airlines, a low-cost national airline launched this week by the Dominican Republic government, will begin operations in May with 43 routes flying to Costa Rica, Colombia and Jamaica.

The new airline will transport seven million passengers annually, Luis Abinader, the Dominican Republic’s president, said at a Monday press briefing.

Arajet will operate from Las Américas International Airport in the Dominican capital of Santo Domingo, with its first Boeing 737 MAX-8 jet, named Pico Duarte (after the 10,164-foot mountain that is the Dominican Republic’s highest point).

Abinader said more aircraft will join Arajet’s fleet in June, with flights to the United States expected to begin during the second half of 2022. The airline will “encourage new markets and multiply the arrival of tourists to the country,” Abinader said in a Dominican Today report.

The new service will enable “Dominicans residing abroad to [come] see their relatives with low prices,” Abinader said. Arajet is expected to generate more than 4,000 direct and 40,000 indirect jobs. The new projected routes will include 24 “not currently served in the market,” said Abinader.

Arajet has agreed with the Boeing Company to purchase 20 737 MAX-8 aircraft, enabling the company to “expand affordable travel options in the Americas.” Arajet has options to purchase an additional 15 737 MAX-8 jets.

Abinader said earlier this year the country was likely to launch a new airline. He said the country is also planning to build a new convention center in Santo Domingo.

